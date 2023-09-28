NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department was arrested early Thursday morning after reportedly injuring his wife during an argument.

North Precinct Officer Cody Oliphant, 29, and his wife were washing their cars when they got into an argument that escalated into physical violence, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officer Oliphant placed one hand around her throat and the other on her leg and “took her to the ground,” according to court documents. Afterward, the woman said her neck and throat were in pain.

Cody Oliphant (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Responding officers also said they noticed a “small bruise and red mark” on the woman’s neck. Based on the woman’s statement, it was determined that Oliphant placed pressure on her neck and throat when he reportedly forced her to the ground.

Oliphant is being charged with aggravated assault by strangulation. He was booked into jail around 12 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 and released about 10 hours later.

In a news release, the police department said Oliphant has been decommissioned as a result of his arrest. He had spent one year as an officer with the agency.

The MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability has also opened an administrative investigation into his arrest.