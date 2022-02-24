NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville officials have given more details behind the city’s plans to make sure people get their trash picked up on time.

Mayor John Cooper addressed the public Thursday afternoon, saying additional contractors are being brought in to pick up routes that are behind schedule.

The problem started when Red River Waste Solutions filed for bankruptcy last year. The company handles 73% of residential trash collection routes in Nashville.

Now, the city says they’re bringing in two emergency vendors to pick up some of Red River’s routes — one of those being WM, formerly Waste Management.

In a press release Thursday, WM announced it can take over “up to 12 daily trash collection routes servicing 49,000 homes under a new, 120-day emergency agreement.” The company says it is already servicing nearly 25,000 homes in the area.

The mayor says he expects to see immediate results from the new vendors and from Metro Waste Services, which is also picking up some of Red River’s routes.

“Now, we all know about the delays Red River is allowing,” Mayor Cooper said. “And these delays are unacceptable, I’m frustrated, and I know you are too. And it’s frankly outrageous that a private company is putting the people of Nashville through this.”

Metro officials say that with the new emergency vendors in place, Red River will only be responsible for 13 of its original 21 routes.