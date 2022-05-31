NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The school year just wrapped up but it is not the end of school zones for the summer.

School zones will be back starting Thursday through June 30 for summer classes.

These reduced speed limit zones will be in effect at 33 elementary and middle school campuses. They will run in the morning and afternoon, at the same time as the regular school year.

Crossing guards will be working in those school zones.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is reminding motorists to slow down and keep their eyes on the road.

“I’d like to remind everyone while they’re in these school zones, distracted driving, stay off your cell phones, it’s against the law, the police officers will be out doing enforcement looking for that, wearing your seatbelt but definitely distracted driving is something we do see in school zones and they’ll be out doing enforcement on that as well,” said Sergeant Mark Denton

MNPD is in the process of hiring school crossing guards for the fall. If you are interested in applying, click here.