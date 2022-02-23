NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Public School district is dropping its mask mandate when students return from spring break.

School board members voted 7-1 Tuesday to remove the mask mandate, with board member Fran Bush voting against the measure because she felt it should be lifted immediately.

“It’s so frustrating that I sit here and I try my best to not be aggressive because that’s not really the spirit I want to be in but I’m tired every time I see our children suffering, it’s frustrating,” Bush said. “Every time I look at their faces it’s frustrating because they want to breathe again. They’re getting tired of us making these decisions and they’re not even in the equation.”

The rule has been in place for the entire school year as COVID-19 cases fluctuated in Nashville. Board member Freda Player-Peters said she felt the district’s policies worked to get everyone up to this point.

“We can’t act like other school districts. If we could we did but we’re not like other school districts. We’re the second-largest school district in the state,” Player-Peters said. “Us and Shelby County not once did we shut down schools during the pandemic, unlike Williamson County, unlike Rutherford County, unlike Wilson County. It wasn’t because of students but because of staff. Students are important but if the staff is not literally there to teach them then it doesn’t matter.”

For the week of February 14th to the 20th, the district reported there were 132 positive cases among students and 46 positive cases among staff members. Looking back to the week ending January 23rd for comparison, the district reported about 1,200 positive COVID-19 cases among students and almost 300 among staff members.

Parents have been vocal throughout the pandemic and board member Emily Masters said she hoped that passion continued for other issues as well.

“I’d like to see everyone in this room who’s turned out to advocate about masks show up for some other issues as well. Please. Join us,” Masters said. “If you are advocating beyond your own front door and beyond your own child, please join us as we work to hang on to the institution of public education here in Nashville.”

Board member Gini Pupo-Walker became emotional talking about what it was like helping to lead the district through such unprecedented times.

“It’s hard for me to make a vote knowing that students are counting on us and to be lectured and harassed and bullied on this board like every board in America, it takes a toll,” Pupo-Walker said. “This is an act of service. I get expletive 300 dollars a week for this job. Okay? So what I’m saying to you is we are doing the best we can with the information we have for the students that we care about and the staff we care about.”

There was extensive discussion from board members about lifting the mandate during Tuesday’s meeting, including Rachael Anne Elrod who said all she wanted was to do what’s best for her district which includes Southeast Nashville and has been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

“I hear from many more people that want to continue mitigation efforts,” Elrod said. “Believe me there are people that want many more mitigation efforts than we are currently doing and are quite upset about what they consider a lack of mitigation efforts. That’s not just teachers and staff which are often villainized in this conversation, it is from parents.”

Bush felt parents needed more of a voice in whether or not their children wore masks.

“Parents should be able to parent. I want to parent my child. I don’t want him to have to feel like he has to wear a mask,” Bush said. “He gets home from school and I’m still looking at a mask on his face because he thinks it’s a part of his body now and it’s not right.”

Two MNPS high school students joined the board of education this school year as student board members and shared their perspectives about wearing masks and not being able to see their friends’ or teachers’ faces.

“Yeah, that’s sad. But I also have friends that feel responsible because they have uncles and aunts that died from COVID and they feel they’re the ones that brought it to their family,” said Abenezer Haile, a junior at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High. “I know that for example when I step into my house every time I hear a cough or every time I hear a sneeze I feel like oh did I bring COVID into my household. Am I the reason my parents are going to be hurt? I feel like stripping away the one thing that’s making me feel safe in school, the masks, and making it optional is very ignorant. It’s making it seem like I’m not important.”

Metro’s spring break runs from March 14th through the 18th so after that students and staff have the option of whether they want to wear a mask during school.