NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department is currently recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he was injured in an overnight crash on I-24.

Metro police say South Precinct Officer Kristopher Sharpe was inside his patrol car assisting with a crash when he was struck in the eastbound lanes of I-24 near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Officer Sharpe’s car (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Kristopher Sharpe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Metro police, a Silver Volvo SUV struck Sharpe’s patrol car from behind and all occupants of the Volvo exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area.

Officer Sharpe was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after sustaining head and neck injuries. He is expected to be released today.

Officers are pursuing leads to identify the individuals inside the Volvo at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.