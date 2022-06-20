NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Metro Nashville Police Department stands to gain more officers once Nashville’s budget is passed.

After weeks of discussion and a public hearing, next year’s budget is set to be voted on Tuesday night. A metro police spokesperson said the department is 182 officers below full staff.

Mayor Cooper’s budget proposes to grow the police department by 50 officers, bringing the total to 1,608.

The spokesperson added 65 officers will graduate in August and 43 additional recruits, as part of a basic trainee class, will graduate in November.

News 2 spoke with Burkley Allen, the Metro Council Budget and Finance Chair, about what else is included in the budget.

“We are also expanding our Partners in Care Program, which is the mental health response, which has been very successful,” Allen said. “We are adding the pilot for the non police mental health response, which will just pair Emergency Medical Technician with a mental health professional, so that our, our emergency call center will be trained to sort of listen and say that, you know, this sounds like there’s no reason to send a policeman, we’ll just send this new team and we’re really excited about having that option created.”

News 2 will follow the budget vote and bring you any updates on-air and online.