NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of Metro Nashville Park Police’s Mounted Patrol are mourning the death of a beloved four-legged partner who served the Music City community for nearly a decade.

According to authorities, ‘Jazz’ joined the Mounted Patrol unit in October 2013, partnering with Officer Penny Harbison on his first day.

Then, after Harbison retired in 2021, Jazz reportedly became Officer Derek Adamberger’s equine partner.

Officials said Jazz helped to protect the people of Nashville until he passed away on Tuesday, April 25.

Police shared their condolences with Harbison and Adamberger after the “sudden loss” of their partner and four-legged family member.

(Source: Metro Nashville Park Police Mounted Patrol)

“Jazz had a special gift of showing empathy and compassion to our community with special needs like no other; it was our privilege to share in those moments,” Metro Nashville Park Police Mounted Patrol posted on Facebook on Wednesday, April 26. “While sad for this loss, we are also thankful for his ability to build relationships with those we serve. He will be deeply missed.”

Officials said the horse would be deeply missed, adding in later social media post, “Jazz, there was only one Jazz!“