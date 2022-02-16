NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People throughout Metro Nashville are upset about the lack of trash collection. Some homeowners say they haven’t had trash pick-up in more than a week, and recycling is almost non-existent.

The Antioch community has a large amount of people fed up with the lack of collection. Many streets have trash cans piled to the brim.

A few people have created a clean-up group to help keep trash off the streets and in yards.

“When the wind blows the trash cans, trash goes everywhere,” Loretta Blaes said. “My neighbor and I have to go around the neighborhood and pick up trash to keep it clean.”

Other people in the community believe the lack of trash collection is bringing a safety hazard to the city.

On February 14 Metro Water Services tweeted, “Metro’s contractor, red river, has fallen behind in trash collection. Expect a 1-2 day delay this week. Starting tomorrow, Metro will be picking up three of RR’s routes each day to help ensure collection is complete by Saturday. Please still place bins out on your scheduled day.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper responded to that tweet by saying,” When Metro had to step in to cover for Red River’s unacceptable performance, we prepared for this to happen again. We’ve now filed a motion in bankruptcy court requesting that Metro be allowed to assign some of RR’s routes to another provider to ensure timely collection of trash.”

News 2 reached out to Metro Water Services and some city leaders, but has not heard back.