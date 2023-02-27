NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department turned on license plate recognition cameras (LPRs) across Nashville, and already it has helped solve a crime.

Across Nashville, 39 LPRs went up. On Monday, Metro police announced a 16-year-old alleged car thief is now facing charges after one of the new LPR cameras flagged a stolen license plate. Inside the teen’s home, police say they found 17 different key fobs and credit cards for at least six different people.

“LPR technology has the potential to enhance public safety by locating vehicles wanted by law enforcement,” said Captain Blaine Whited. “The MNPD will use LPR systems to locate stolen vehicles, and license plates investigate and prosecute felony offenses, associated with violent crimes locate vehicles involved in reckless driving such as street racing.”

LPRs have created a spotlight on the issue of street racing, which dominated the Antioch area. Now, the technology is set up along problem streets like Bell Road.

“So, the LPR expanding more than just reading license plates, they’re actually looking at speeds, and, I think I kind of thought it was specifically for license plates,” questioned James Turner, with the Community Oversight Board.

Commander Carlos Lara answered Turner’s question, stating, “This is not a technology we are using to detect speeds or anything, we’re just literally looking for specific vehicles involved in specific crimes, and those cars, those takes are actually tags that we put in the system.”

Organizations who have long opposed the use of LPRs within Metro Nashville, are now dealing with the realities of them being here.