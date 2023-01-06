NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A four-time Grammy-award winning sound engineer wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, was killed in an officer-involved shooting at his home in Hermitage Thursday.

When three SWAT members approached Mark Capps’ front door, Metro police said he opened the door with a gun in his hand. Body camera video shows officers ordering Capps to show his hands, but the situation quickly escalated and one SWAT team member fired, killing Capps.

As with all officer-involved shootings, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case. The Metro Nashville Community Oversight (MNCO) Board is also conducting their own investigation into the officer’s response.

MNCO said they were on-site, walked through the scene Thursday, and are looking at the body camera video.

“Whether the TBI is investigating, they’re still a law enforcement agency, and I think that having some civilians there that have knowledge, experience, and the ability to understand what’s happening there and to investigate it independently, I think is something the public wanted,” Jill Fitcheard, executive director of the MNCO Board said. “We come with a different perspective.”

The board tweeted: “The MNCO team reviewed the body worn camera footage but still have many questions related to how this encounter ended the life of the Mr. Capps.”

“This incident started earlier that morning at 3:30 in the morning, and so it lasted from that time to almost 12 hours later where this gentleman is killed, and so those are the questions that we need answers to in order to piece together what really happened,” said Fitcheard.

Their goal as a board is to address police accountability, provide transparency, and make policy recommendations.