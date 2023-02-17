NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) — Metro Nashville now has new restrictions on where street vendors can operate. Mayor John Cooper signed the ordinance into law with the goal to make safer sidewalks.

Leaders believe street vendors are taking too much room in certain area sidewalks. This is making it too dangerous for pedestrians.

“Our main priority is to make sure pedestrians are safe,” said Senior Adviser to Mayor Cooper Benjamin Eagles.

Street vendors are not allowed to operate in several high-volume areas. Some of these places include parts of the entertainment district where some vendors say they heavily rely on tourists.

“I have spent almost two years as a vendor and now have to find other ways to support my business,” vendor Luke Riley said.

Riley believes safety is a concern among sidewalks but can be improved through other means.

“I agree the regulation needs to be had. I think it is a public safety issue if things aren’t done correctly, but when things are done properly I think it makes a better cityscape for tourists and locals alike and I think it makes the community a much better place in general.” Riley said.

To learn more about the ordinance and see a map on restricted streets, please click here.