NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A judge will be deciding whether to grant a temporary injunction against state leaders on a motion filed by Metro Nashville over a new law that has gone into effect that would force the city to halve the council size from 40 to 20 members.

The hearing has been set for 9a.m. in Davidson County Chancery Court Tuesday to be heard by Chancellor Pat Moskal.

The hearing stems from the lawsuit filed last month by Metro Nashville against Gov. Bill Lee, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

The suit alleges state leaders have conducted “unconstitutional legislative overreach” of local governance with the passage of Senate Bill 87.

The bill was hurdled through the legislature this term, passing along party lines, and signed by Gov. Bill Lee within an hour of receiving it from the Senate, the quickest turnaround for any legislation this year.

In the documents obtained by News 2, Metro Nashville Director of Law Wally Dietz said Metro Nashville is a “not simply an instrumentality of the State,” as some lawmakers implied it is during floor debates and in committee hearings. The “Metro Council Reduction Act,” as it is called in court documents, violates numerous provisions of the Tennessee Constitution, including the “Home Rule Amendment” and provisions outlining the four-year terms of Metro Councilmembers.

Further, Metro argues, the “arbitrary” timeline imposed by the legislation—upon receiving the governor’s signature, Metro had a 30-day window in which to redraw its district lines; it was also required to submit new maps to the Metro Planning Commission by May 1—only “creates confusion and chaos among citizens and candidates” and “ignores numerous other constitutional prohibitions.”

Metro is asking the Chancery Court for judgment and an order declaring the Metro Council Reduction Act “facially unconstitutional” under both the Consolidation Clause and the Local Legislation Clause in Article XI, Section 9 of the Tennessee Constitution as well as under Article VII, Section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, and that the Aug. 3, 2023 Metro Nashville election “proceed as planned before the Metro Council Reduction Act’s passage.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

News 2 reached out to the governor’s office who said it “could not comment on pending litigation.” News 2 also reached out to the offices of Secretary Hargett and Elections Coordinator Goins for comment. We have not yet heard back.