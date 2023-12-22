NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County has agreed to revise its policies as a part of a settlement over allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Metro Nashville will also be paying the woman who brought the issue to the state’s attention $500 as a part of the settlement agreement reached this week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Friday, Dec. 22.

According to officials, the issue arose after the woman, whose disability prevents her from attending in-person meetings, requested to participate in public meetings by virtual or electronic means.

Authorities said attending meetings in-person would cause the woman “severe discomfort.” However, the woman claimed that Metro Nashville refused to grant a modification.

Under terms of the settlement agreement, Metro Nashville will now be required to permit individual’s whose disability prevents them from attending meetings in-person an option to participate virtually.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also mandated that the participation should “not be diminished in any way,” and should allow for people with disabilities to vote, count toward a quorum and make and second motions as they would if attending the meeting in person.

“We are committed to enforcing the rights of persons with disabilities in Tennessee,” said U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. “Individuals with disabilities that prevent them from in-person attendance at public meetings should receive reasonable accommodations to allow them to fully participate and vote in such meetings. It is the right thing to do, and federal law requires as much.”

The civil claims settled by this Settlement Agreement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.