Fixed and mobile LPRs were placed throughout Nashville during the pilot program. (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The future of Metro Nashville’s License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera program is still in limbo, as a final decision on whether to make it permanent was deferred by the Metro Council.

The item was on the agenda at the Tuesday, Aug. 1 council meeting, but the bill was stopped from further action after committee reports.

Metro Councilmen Russ Pulley and Jeff Syracuse said their committees—the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Public Health and Safety Committee, respectively—all voted 11-0 in favor of the one-meeting deferral.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said the unanimous decision by both committees activated an automatic deferral, and no further action was needed.

Metro has been operating a pilot LPR program for the last six months, after getting the green light in December of 2022. LPRs have been installed in multiple communities in Middle Tennessee, including Kingston Springs, Mt. Juliet, Belle Meade and Lebanon. Those in favor of the programs say the cameras are a tool law enforcement can use to help catch criminals. Critics say the cameras could be used unfairly and be an invasion of privacy.

There were also issues with the cameras having trouble reading the new blue Tennessee license plates when they rolled out last year. The blue plates reportedly lacked sufficient reflectivity to be seen by LPR cameras.

The next Metro Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15.