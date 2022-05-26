NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Transportation Licensing Commission is setting the rules on how transportainment vehicles operate in the city.

During this month’s commissioner meeting, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, other city leaders and citizens expressed their disappointment in how these vehicles operate in the city.

“It’s time to regulate the party,” Mayor Cooper said.

He and other leaders spoke about the disruptive nature these entertainment buses bring to city neighborhoods. Several people who work in downtown Nashville also spoke on how these buses cause chaos in their community.

“There’s times, especially during the summertime, when the honkytonks have the windows open and the band can’t even hear themselves,” says Musician Ben Donovan said. “I think because it’s so loud, they are taking away from our ability to make a living.”

To see the proposed rules and regulations commissioners have posted, click here.

Several transportainment operators were in the audience. Many that spoke with News 2 say they are not happy with the way they are depicted in the community.