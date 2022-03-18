NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Health Department reports there are nearly 20 incidents a day where first responders are being called to help in an overdose situation. The department goes so far to say, Nashville is on track to have the highest number of people killed from deadly drugs in the past five years.

Victor Scruggs, 35, was indicted on second-degree murder, after allegedly selling heroin laced with fentanyl.

“We do have people who are dying, and we’re having incidents every day of drug overdoses. I think we’re averaging in Nashville about 20 incidents a day,” explained Brian Todd, with the Metro Nashville Health Department.

Todd says it’s bad enough that so many people are overdosing throughout Nashville, but when you add deadly substances like fentanyl, it can become even more potent.

“Right now, there are about three-quarters of all drug overdoses deaths involve fentanyl. So, it is scary, it is something that’s being seen in Nashville and not only in Nashville across Tennessee and across the country,” said Todd.

For months, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, has been urging residents to be on alert for the deadly drug. Fentanyl is known for its potency, with it being 80-100% more potent than morphine.

Almurtaza Al Zerkani, 28, was indicted on second-degree murder, after allegedly selling pills resembling oxycodone, laced with fentanyl.

“Someone may also think that, well, we are hearing the fentanyl is primarily in heroin so if I’m doing these other drugs I don’t have to worry about that, and what we are finding is that fentanyl is in all kinds of street drugs,” said Todd, linking the trend to cocaine and marijuana.

Earlier in the week, Metro police made an arrest in a year-long investigation, dating back to February 5, 2021. Victor Scruggs, 35, was charged with second-degree murder after police say he sold a South Nashville man heroin and methamphetamine allegedly laced with fentanyl on the same day the man was found dead in his home.

In another case, 28-year-old Almurtaza Al Zerkani was charged with second-degree murder after selling woman pills that resembled oxycodone but were allegedly laced with fentanyl.

With an increase in deaths related to fentanyl, News 2 asked the question, why would dealers spike their drugs, if it could potentially kill someone?

Todd explained it was a question he asked an officer once, who told him, “many people who are getting high are looking for things that have fentanyl in them because, the closer the death, the bigger the high.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team is ready to help. The program is completely free and confidential, simply call 615-687-1701.