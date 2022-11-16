NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since Nashville’s temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees Wednesday night, Metro Social Services is set to open the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

Officials said the overflow shelter will be open from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

According to Metro Social Services, a Transportation “Hub and Spoke” plan is in place for outreach workers to drop people off at designated locations in West, East, North, and South Nashville. From there, they can catch free vans to WeGo Central, as explained in the infographic below:

(Source: Metro Social Services)

When the Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is open, people going to the shelter will be able to ride free from WeGo Central using WeGo Public Transit line 23B between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., officials reported.

Metro Social Services said seasonal cold weather activated passes are available from outreach partners.

The overflow shelter is reportedly accessible for men, women, couples, and people with pets anytime during its operating hours.

However, those in need of shelter are asked to first go to the Room In the Inn at 705 Drexel Street, and the Nashville Rescue Mission at 639 Lafayette Street.

If you want updates about the Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter, text the word Nashvillewinter to 84483 or call 615-862-6391.