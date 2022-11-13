NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees Sunday night, Metro Social Services plans to open its extreme cold weather shelter in Nashville.

According to officials, the Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will be open from 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 until 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

Metro Social Services said a Transportation “Hub and Spoke” plan is in place for outreach workers to drop people off at designated locations in West, East, North, and South Nashville. From there, they can catch free vans to WeGo Central, as explained in the infographic below:

(Source: Metro Social Services)

On nights when the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is open, people who are going to the shelter will be able to ride free from WeGo Central using WeGo Public Transit line 23B between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., officials said.

According to Metro Social Services, seasonal cold weather activated passes are available from outreach partners.

The shelter is reportedly accessible for men, women, couples, and people with pets anytime during its operating hours.

However, those in need of shelter are asked to first go to the Room In the Inn at 705 Drexel Street, and the Nashville Rescue Mission at 639 Lafayette Street.

For updates about the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter, text the word Nashvillewinter to 84483 or call 615-862-6391.