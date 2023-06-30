NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify two suspects in a slew of armed robberies reported between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday.

According to Violent Crimes Division, Central and Midtown Hills precinct detectives, the two men are believed to have committed five armed robberies within that time. They are also suspected in a sixth robbery that occurred at about 6 a.m. later Friday morning.

Police said a man was parking his car on Clarksville Pike when he was approached by the two men, one armed with a pistol and the other with a rifle. The men then reportedly robbed him of $20.

The other incidents were similar in nature, with the two men stealing several people’s wallets and cell phones while holding them at gunpoint, according to authorities. Below is a list of incidents reported to police and where they occurred.

222 2 nd Avenue South parking garage; The victim was walking on 2 nd Avenue South when a man armed with a rifle unsuccessfully attempted to take her purse.

Avenue South parking garage; The victim was walking on 2 Avenue South when a man armed with a rifle unsuccessfully attempted to take her purse. 100 block of 6 th Avenue North; Both suspects got out of a car, approached three men sitting in a vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint of their wallets and cash.

Avenue North; Both suspects got out of a car, approached three men sitting in a vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint of their wallets and cash. 15 th Avenue North & Broadway; The victim was walking when suspects demanded his wallet and cell phone at gunpoint. He complied.

Avenue North & Broadway; The victim was walking when suspects demanded his wallet and cell phone at gunpoint. He complied. 205 Demonbreun Street; The victim was standing outside when he was approached by two gunmen who demanded his belongings. He gave them his wallet.

Printers Alley and Commerce Street; Both suspects approached two women and pointed guns at them, taking a purse from one of the victims.

The suspects are believed to be two Black men who are traveling in a silver four-door sedan with damage to the rear passenger side and a spare tire on the front driver’s side. One of the men may have a lip ring, according to police.

Anyone with information about these alleged hold-ups is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.