NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s East Precinct are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who reportedly broke into a Dollar General store earlier this month.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, police said the man was seen on surveillance video throwing a rock through the front window of the Dollar General on Branch Street.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He then reportedly entered the store, broke a plastic security case, and stole a cell phone.

Detectives said the suspect left the store on foot and was heading toward Porter Road. Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.