NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A resolution opposing the selection of Nashville as the host city for the Republican National Convention in 2024 was withdrawn from consideration by its sponsor on the Metro Council at its Tuesday night meeting.

Councilmember Sharon Hurt said she was withdrawing her resolution voicing opposition to the RNC’s possible location in Nashville in two years, saying she would like to find “common ground” and “work together.”

“I am withdrawing not necessarily because not I am not passionate but more so because I am more passionate about working together and finding common ground,” Hurt said at the Tuesday night Metro Council meeting.



“I think it’s very, very important for us to work together for all of us who call Nashville and Tennessee home,” she said. “I have much much more to say but for now let me just say that while there is much that divides us there is also much that can, should, and-I pray-will bind us together under a powerful and loving God.”