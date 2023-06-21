NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday night, Metro councilmembers unanimously voted to approve the 2024 budget that will fund Metro government during the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1.

The approved budget includes some of the core focuses that were presented during Mayor John Cooper’s State of the Metro Address, which included allocating nearly $100 million toward Metro Nashville Public Schools.

During the address, Mayor Cooper added that key initiatives in the budget focused on creating more affordable housing, adding new resources to combat homelessness, and creating new spending across Metro’s emergency management departments.

Below are some of the key initiatives included in the approved budget:

Nearly $100 million in new spending for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Nearly $61 million in spending to increase wages for Metro employees – the largest pay plan increase in Metro history.

$6.4 million in funding for litter and streetscape to make streets cleaner and safer.

$23.5 million for NDOT to expand projects like Vision Zero and construction planning for the Murfreesboro Bus Rapid Transit corridor to BNA.

$8 million for no-cost meals to ensure every student receives free school lunch.

100 new first responder positions, including additional police officers to fully staff the 9 th Police Precinct in Southeast Nashville.

Police Precinct in Southeast Nashville. $50,000 for a mail-in gun lock program to provide free gun locks to residents.

free gun locks to residents. Funding for the new Office of Homelessness.

Fully funds operation for all Parks Community Centers to be open on Saturdays.

$12.7M increase to the Metro and Regional Transit Authorities to fund continuity of service, pay plan, and Better Bus Enhancements.

In a statement, Mayor John Cooper said the budget ensures Nashville will be a city where every resident and neighborhood thrives.

“Tonight, Metro Council passed a budget that would have been unthinkable just four years ago – strengthening our historic investments the past few years in education, public safety, housing, infrastructure and other core government services,” said Mayor John Cooper. “We’re building on what works, and we’re innovating to meet new challenges. Mostly important, we’re creating a platform for the future so that Nashville can be a city where every resident and every neighborhood thrives.”