NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is no shortage of bars in Music City and Metro Council’s approval on a grant this week could support one program in expanding efforts to help keep the nightlife scene safe.

On Tuesday, Metro Council will vote on grant money to expand resources for the Safe Bar program in Davidson County. The bystander intervention program is designed to give owners the tools needed to identify and intervene safely if they see sexual harassment.

“We average around 30% to 35% of the rape kits that we do in the safe clinic are involving drugs and alcohol, and that percentage seems to be growing as well,” said Lorraine McGuire, the vice president of community relations of the Sexual Assault Center. “There is always something going on and it tends to be around bars, concerts; when lots of people influx into the city is when we’ll see small spikes.”

The multi-development grant totals $175,000 and $75,000 of it would be given to the Sexual Assault Center in Nashville to create an app listing safe bar locations, expand existing training services, and create new community outreach initiatives and partnerships.

“The app in conjunction with the city, we’re hoping to push that out where it’s an actual app that they can download. The app alone is estimated to cost between $30,000 to $50,000,” McGuire said.

According to McGuire, funding is a top priority for the center so resources through the Safe Bar program can continue to expand.

“Ongoing funding for this program is going to be so important and so we hope the city continues to invest in this and it remains a priority,” she said.