NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emissions testing will be the center of debate at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting.

The question is: do we really need it? One councilman says, with more electric cars on the road, the answer is no.

“I do feel like, with the newer cars, it may not be as necessary anymore,” said Andrea Veith, who went through emissions Tuesday.

Emissions testing is a practice of the past for many jurisdictions after the state allowed local government to opt-in or out several years ago. For now, Nashville is still opting in.

“The Metro Public Health Department came to us and said ‘we still think, in the interest of clean air that this is something Nashville ought to keep doing.’ At the time I said, ‘okay, I’m going to accept the public health guidance on this,'” said Councilman Freddie O’Connell who represents District 19.

Drivers like Doug Kohen, who recently moved to Nashville, said the emissions program at least needs to be updated.

“It’s an old building here, and we waited in line 20 mins to a half-hour for something that’s taxpayer-type stuff. It ought to be a little more efficient if it’s gone be here,” said Kohen.

Tuesday, Metro City Council will decide if they will shut down the program or not.

“As we see new vehicles coming online, we’re watching the overall performance of those vehicles from an emissions standpoint improve with each model year,” said O’Connell. “We have more electric vehicle charging infrastructure than we have ever had in Nashville — both in public places and private businesses that are adding them.”

O’Connell said emissions testing is more of a burden than a benefit.

“Mostly, what I’m hearing is people are perceiving this as a hassle that is not demonstrably linked to clean air. And that’s what I’ve asked Metro Public Health about repeatedly,” said O’Connell. “And it’s really hard to quantify.”

If the vote is approved Tuesday, emissions testing will be permanently eliminated starting February 4. All of the department’s employees and buildings will be faded out.