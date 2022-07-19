NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Council has voted to work around the state’s abortion ban.

The council passed a resolution Tuesday that now asks the Metro Employee Benefits Board to look at whether employees can be reimbursed for the costs to travel for an abortion.

The second part of this resolution asks for the costs to be covered if they are not already.

The resolution passed with only one council member who decided not to vote.

Council members say this resolution is a push for action.

This resolution could impact around 15,000 metro employees.

Metro council also asked police a few weeks ago to make abortion cases the “lowest priority.”