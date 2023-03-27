NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Councilmember Sean Parker announced a planned joint meeting for the East Bank Stadium Committee and for the Budget and Finance Committee will not happen in light of the school shooting this morning in Green Hills.

“In light of today’s tragic and devastating shooting at The Covenant School, this afternoon’s Special Joint Meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee and the East Bank Stadium Committee is canceled,” Parker said in an announcement.

“Please take care of your communities, your families, and yourselves,” he said.

Finance Director Kelly Flannery was set to present a financing plan regarding the proposed new Tennessee Titans stadium at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.