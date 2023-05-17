NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With a nearly unanimous vote, Metro Council agreed to allow developers to overhaul Belle Meade Plaza, but some people fear this makeover will only make a congested area worse.

AJ Capital Partners proposed a massive project that would bring a hotel, as well as residential and retail space, to Belle Meade. The project has raised concerns among community members since January.

On Tuesday, May 16, Metro Council voted 28-1-3 in favor of the redevelopment.

The shopping center was built in the 1960s, so many people living in the area consider it an old landmark that they don’t want to see go.

However, one of the biggest arguments in favor of the project is its goal to help improve and grow the area.

“This is for the Harding corridor,” District 24 Councilwoman Kathleen Murphy said. “I think this is exciting.”

The latest proposal shows the development bringing buildings up to 13 stories tall; 101 new condo units; 287 multi-family units; 78 hotel rooms; and 80,000 square-feet of retail space.

“It’s really exciting to have the creek daylighted for the first time in so many years,” Murphy said. “I think that having those creeks be restored is going to help the ecosystem downstream so much.”

Several nearby residents believe this project could potentially raise property taxes and force them out of their homes. They also are concerned about traffic growing.

Murphy said the developers are working with Metro officials to help improve and alleviate any added traffic from the project.

To learn more about the project, click here.