NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Council is sending money to a non-profit to protect domestic violence victims from their abusers; they voted to let Agape receive a $50,000 grant.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Attorney Nick Lancaster works for the organization and has dedicated his life to helping those going through domestic violence.

Agape is one of Metro police’s partners in their Family Safety Center, a place for those who need help from violence or abuse.

“We staff it on nights, weekends, and holidays,” Lancaster said. “The $50,000 is used to staff that building, so there is 24/7 safety for people trying to seek help.”

Tennessee is on the list as one of the worst for domestic violence. According to the Violence Policy Center, Tennessee was in the Top 10 worst states nationwide for 20 out of the past 25 years.

Lancaster recalled so far this year, more than 700 cases of domestic violence have come through the Family Safety Center. This also means Agape works to provide people with a variety of services such as shelter, food, clothing and more.

Agape believes stopping domestic violence is a task that takes everyone. Whether it’s physical, mental or financial abuse, it’s important to show victims that you care and are thinking in their best interest.

“Some of the best things you can do is to ask really open-ended questions,” Lancaster said. “Asking how do you feel when he does that to you, what are your thoughts, so they are comfortable.”

To learn more about Agape, click here. More information about the Family Safety Center can be found here.