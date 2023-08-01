NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville offers some of the biggest fireworks shows in the country and two Metro councilmembers wonder if these events can still be celebrated with a bang, but perhaps less of one.

A resolution going before Metro Council Tuesday would ask the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp to study alternatives to fireworks, such as drones and laser shows.

“Can we add some variety to it that maybe also has the added benefit (of) having some decrease in how much noise is associated with it?” Metro Councilmember at Large Burkley Allen said.

The idea is not to replace fireworks, but decrease the noise and air pollution they send off. The resolution mentions concerns over those suffering from PTSD, pets frightened by the fireworks, as well as people who suffer from respiratory issues.

“Another councilmember just raised some data that shows there is an uptick in lost animals during that period of time; I think there are just some dogs that take off and go nuts and take off running or whatever,” Allen said. “Just from my experience watching a fantastic fireworks show, towards the end of it, there’s so much smoke in the air that you actually can’t see the fireworks anymore…You know, I love having the symphony music accompany it, so if you can actually hear the music, too, that’s beneficial.”

If passed, the resolution would ask the NCVC to report their findings by the end of the year. It also notes that places like Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boulder, Colorado, are also looking into fireworks alternatives.

“We just saw those on the Macy’s Fireworks this past July and they were awesome. It was really good. I didn’t even realize it was drones; it was such a good show. So, I’m a big fan of that,” said Tara Vasquez visiting from New Jersey.

Many said they appreciate the idea, especially when it comes to thinking about their pets.

“There’s like so many dogs in Nashville it should be like more lights and less ban,” said Lucas Paterson, also visiting from New Jersey.

“Same thing, I’m all about the lights and we just have the personal experience with the dogs that it does put a little hindrance on the overall experience,” Lucas’ mom, Vee, added.