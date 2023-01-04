NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Music City councilman hopes to expand what Nashville has to offer when it comes to entertainment.

Metro Councilman Robert Swope’s proposal would form a commission that would work with the state to create incentives to draw film and television industry projects to the city.

Swope told News 2 the city has tried to form similar groups in the past, however, they have always lumped all the entertainment industries together. The film and television industry has different needs than the music business, which is why the commission should be industry-focused, according to Swope.

“If you’re trying to bring a $100 million movie to the city, you have to figure out more creative ways to do that,” Swope said. “Somebody in the music business can’t have that discussion with Netflix, Amazon, MGM Studios, or USA Today, they just can’t. They don’t speak the language.”

If passed, the bill would establish the Nashville Film and Television Advisory Board, comprised of nine members with industry experience.

Screenwriter, producer, and actor Mark Brown told News 2 Nashville currently doesn’t offer competitive incentives to shoot his television shows in the city, which is why he is considering filming in another state.

“[Other states are] offering the resources and Nashville just isn’t,” Brown said. “There are local, county, and state governments around the country that have incentive programs in place, that have resources in place for film and television, and as a creative, just to be blunt with you, I’m going to chase the money because that’s more resources I can sink into bringing my vision to life.”

Brown added if Nashville had similar tax incentives and opportunities for those in film and television, more people in the industry would likely consider shooting their projects in the city.

In turn, it would help Nashville’s economy by creating new jobs and a new revenue source.

“Again, it’s money, just like any other business,” Brown said. “When we’re shooting a television show here, we’ve got what’s called crafty. That’s the food service people. We’ve got people coming in and staying in hotel rooms, we’ve got people who come here and live during the two years we’re filming that show, so I personally would like to see the city treat us like a business just like any other.”

The bill passed first reading, but it must also pass second and third readings in order to become official.