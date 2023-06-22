OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One candidate for Metro Council woke up to discover multiple campaign signs damaged by spray paint.

Jeff Eslick, who is running for Metro Council in District 11, says he had six to eight signs damaged by spray paint overnight. One is also missing, he added.

The signs, all larger ones measuring 4 feet by 8 feet in size, had the words “HOMELESS MATTER” or “THE HOMELESS MATTER” spray painted on them, referencing a campaign issue of Eslick’s.

“I’m one [candidate] that has the most bold stance on the issue is probably why I’m a target,” he told News 2.

Eslick said he is a vocal proponent of closing the Hermitage homeless encampment and has advocated for “swifter action” in closing it and keeping it closed.

(Courtesy Jeff Eslick)

“I’ve got a history with this issue,” he said.

His opponents in the race have denounced the desecration of the campaign signage.

Eric Patton issued a statement on Twitter denouncing the vandalism, saying in part that “it is never acceptable to deface another person’s property.”

“I would encourage those with the spray cans to put down the paint and pick up a ballot, it’s a much better way to make your voice heard,” he said in the statement.

Another opponent, Sherard Edington, tweeted a similar statement opposing the actions.

“It has come to my attention that some of the signs of one of my opponents have been defaced. I want to make it clear that I do not condone the destruction of any campaign property. This should be an election focused on ideas. -Sherard.”

Eslick told News 2 he was in the process of filing police reports for all of the damaged or missing signs.