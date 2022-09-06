NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Council took another step Tuesday night to undermine abortion laws in Tennessee.

It passed a ban on using license plate reader data for investigations in Nashville.

LPR cameras were approved for use in the city during the council’s Feb. 1 meeting earlier this year. When that bill was first passed, Chief John Drake said the technology would focus on helping police with AMBER and Silver Alerts and for tracking those responsible for crimes.

It is not clear where abortion laws would fall within those plans.

The council will vote next month on funding to help women travel out of state for abortions.