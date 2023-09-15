NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a historic sweep, Nashville elected all women to fill the Metro Council At-Large seats.

Burkley Allen, Olivia Hill, Delishia Porterfield, and Quin Evans-Segall were all voted in during the runoff. Zulfat Suara won in the August general election.

“It’s a great group of women,” said Allen. “They’re all smart and engaged and excited about what we’re doing.”

In this election, Allen says the message from residents was loud and clear: they want representation that reflects the people of Music City.

Allen said she’s hopeful the female presence will help make council more collaborative, balanced group.

Nashvillians also elected the first transgender metro councilmember, Olivia Hill. Allen said working with Hill will help expand the Council’s radar.

“I’ve learned that it is so great in our body of 40 council members to have people that are a voice for various groups,” said Allen. “Often, just having that voice reminds the rest of us, ‘Hey, you need to be thinking about these issues.’”

She said transit will be a big focus for council under Mayor-elect Freddie O’Connell. Plus, Nashville’s growth, public education, and supporting neighborhoods.

“I’m looking forward to a good working relationship and, you know, someone who knows the council well, knows the process well, and also has worked in a capacity with both the metro homeless division and being on the MTA board,” said Allen. “He’s worked imminently in a number of important areas that we’re trying to find solutions for.”