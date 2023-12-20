NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After being discussed from time to time in the past, the Metro Nashville Police Department will finally be getting a “robotic dog,” along with a few other devices that officials said are aimed at preventing acts of terrorism.

During its Tuesday, Dec. 19 meeting, the Metro Nashville City Council approved a Homeland Security Grant that will provide $740,450 worth of new equipment for the Office of Emergency Management and the police department, as well as cover training costs.

According to the 117-page grant application, that equipment includes atmospheric monitors, handheld spectrometers, pneumatic tools, portable radios and a Boston Dynamics Spot Robot.

The so-called “infamous robot”, which has also been called a “robotic dog,” has specialized sensors that can assess possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats from a safe distance and is capable of investigating suspicious packages and suspected explosives.

Robotic dogs called Spot and built by Boston Dynamics are demonstrated during the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 4, 2019. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

“This will be utilized by the hazardous device unit by MNPD,” said District 14 Council Member Jordan Huffman. “I stated before that there have been over 300 [individual] bomb threats this year. If one of those is actually a bomb, then what we’re doing here tonight is worth it.”

Huffman also explained the planned use for the atmospheric monitors, which he said will be placed in and around large crowds during events in Nashville to detect any harmful substances like anthrax that could potentially be thrown into the air.

The handheld spectrometers are reportedly designed to detect similar substances.

While some councilmembers acknowledged concerns that devices like the robotic dog could be used for force or surveillance, District 27 Council Member Robert Nash quickly pushed back, stating, “it’s not going to be weaponized,” when District 24 Council Member Brenda Gadd called for the vote to be deferred due to pending questions about the program.

Many other councilmembers also spoke out against deferring the vote to the Jan. 16 meeting, citing present safety concerns over antisemitic threats. District 22 Council Member Sheri Winer was among those who voiced their concerns, bringing up a bomb threat that was made to Congregation Micah, a synagogue south of downtown Nashville, over the weekend.

“My grandson and I are Jewish, as many of you in the room are,” Winer said. “I got a phone call as I’m walking out the door to take [him] to Sunday school, and my son-in-law with a quivering voice says to me, ‘Don’t take him, they’ve closed Sunday school.’ There was a bomb threat.”

Authorities reported that officers searched the building and confirmed there was no bomb. However, that incident, along with a number of hate-filled emails sent out over the weekend, has been distressing to Nashville’s Jewish community and others.

“Guys, the time is now. Our safety is now. I cannot speak strongly enough about the need to just move forward,” Winer continued. “We need to do our jobs; we need to vet this information in a timely matter — it’s why we get it ahead of time — and to continually defer things that could help save a life is not what we’re voted on and elected to do.”

District 12 Council Member Erin Evans, who chairs the Public Health and Safety Committee, also spoke out against delaying the vote, explaining that it can take a long time — in some cases up to a year — for such equipment to arrive.

“If we defer this one month, not two weeks, if something happens because of our delay, that’s on us,” Huffman added.

Others stated that the use of the equipment had been extensively discussed in committee meetings. But some councilmembers still cautioned against the “unintended consequences” of approving a resolution without answering additional questions.

Ultimately, the deferral failed in a vote of 15 in favor and 24 against. After some further discussion, the grant was widely approved with only District 12 Council Member Ginny Welsch voting against the resolution and four councilmembers abstaining.