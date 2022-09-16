NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Homeless Impact Division’s Outreach Team worked with Metro Parks and NDOT to clean up Brookmeade Park Friday ahead of the city’s planned repairs.

Volunteers worked to clear out piles of trash and hundreds of shopping carts left behind by the estimated 80 unhoused who have been staying at Brookmeade Park for more than a year.

MHID noticed the park needed to be cleaned up while its members were out working in the community, however, Brookmeade neighbors said they’ve been aware of the problem for a while.

For months, Brookmeade neighbors have pushed to get the unhoused, who are staying in the park, more resources, especially when it comes to mental health and addiction, so they can get back on their feet and be relocated.

Eventually, Metro plans to update the signs and maps, repave the track and parking lot, and add an electric gate at the entrance. The city set aside $850,000 for the repairs.

Brookmeade Park has been cleaned up several times in the past. One of the main ways the Metro Homeless Impact Division’s Outreach Team says things will change is if the city allots $50 million to house individuals staying in the park.