NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This Friday night, Mayor John Cooper will host Nashville’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony for Metro Nashville.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Historic Metro Courthouse, located at 1 Public Square. Residents and the public are encouraged to attend to see more than 5,500 multicolored lights illuminate the tree.

The official Metro holiday tree is placed at the historic Metro Courthouse. (Courtesy: Metro Parks)

According to Metro Parks officials, the official Metro Christmas tree is a Norway Spruce and is approximately 35 feet tall. The tree was donated to Metro Parks by Donelson resident Jedidiah Freiheit.

Mayor Cooper will be joined by Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Metro department employees and other special guests.