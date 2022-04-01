NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They were in and out in less than a minute. Now Metro Nashville Police have released surveillance video hoping to catch two auto shop burglars.

MNPD released the video on Twitter showing two suspects with weapons entering the Hunters Lane auto repair shop. This happened March 22.

One is dressed head to toe in camouflage. The other in dark pants and a dark hoodie wearing a blue facemask. Both are carrying weapons.

The video shows the suspects entering and then they go off the screen with a backpacks. Around 30 seconds later you see them running out the door they used to break-in.

Hunters Lane auto repair shop burglary. 3/22/2022 (Courtesy of MNPD)

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call Nashville Crime Stoppers. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. That number (615) 742-7463.