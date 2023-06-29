NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many residents and businesses lost power Thursday as storm rolled through the area.

The Metro Animal Care and Control facility typically remains open for extra hours on Thursdays, but that wasn’t possible after losing power on this particular day.

“We would have our intake surrender line, and just generally what our staff does any given day, enrichment for the animals; a vet team would be doing surgery and some treatments,” said Ashley Harrington, director of Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control. “But today’s not the typical day.”

A triple threat of weather alerts spanning over 48 hours caused severe damage across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

“So the weather kind of took its toll on us today, and it knocked out our power,” Harrington explained.

However, less light didn’t stop them from caring for their animals.

“We literally have lights, like the headlamps. So they are back in the kennel rooms still feeding, cleaning, making sure the pups that we can get out for a little extra enrichment, we can get that done, even by flashlight; again, the show goes on,” said Harrington.

As the stormy weather moved through Middle Tennessee with more expected to be on the way, Harrington gave a warning and reminder that people are not the only ones who need shelter and protection from the elements.

“It’s crucial that owners use some level of responsibility. That tethering ordinance also is in effect for inclement weather, which today obviously was. Storms are dangerous; they knock down tree limbs, the ground gets soft, so if your tethers are secured with one of the corkscrew post things, it can come loose and pull loose,” Harrington explained.

Along with storms, excessive heat warnings and heat advisories hang over the region.

“As the summer goes on it’s going to be hot and humid. The pavement, much like a car, heats up faster, so you want to make sure that you’re not going on long walks, so you want to keep (animals) on grassy areas. It does affect their paw pads; they kind of essentially burn off; it will cause some burns there; it’s very uncomfortable,” Harrington explained.

Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control plans on having power being fully restored on Friday and will be open during normal business hours.