NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you looking for a furry companion to join you on your summer adventures? Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) has launched its Summer Adoption Spectacular to help find forever homes for dozens of shelter pets.

“With more than twice as many animals than can be ideally housed at the shelter,” MACC said it hopes waiving adoption fees for all pets adopted before the end of July will motivate community members to open their homes to furry friends in need.

As of Friday, June 23, there are more than 100 dogs currently living in the shelter, including 89 who are available for adoption, according to officials.

“Summer is always a busy time at the shelter, and ensuring we have the space to respond to our busiest season is important for the animals in our community,” said Ashley Harrington, director of MACC. “We have many different kinds of pets available, and our team would love to help you find the right addition to your family.”

Harold (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Lily (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Waverly (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Flapjack (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

MACC is open seven days a week, helping with adoptions from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and noon to 4 p.m. every other day.

If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, officials encourage you to stop by the shelter during open hours so you can get to know the animals. MACC even has adoption counselors to help find a pet that matches your needs and preferences.

However, MACC also houses a number of available pets in foster homes, so if you’re interested in those adopting one of those animals, you can email foster.macc@nashville.gov to connect with the foster family. All adoptable pets are listed under the 37211 area code on 24PetConnect.com.

If you’re not ready for a permanent animal addition to your family, MACC recommends opening your home to a foster pet until someone decides to adopt it. The shelter will provide the food, equipment, medication, and support foster volunteers would need to house a pet. In addition, MACC’s foster coordinator can share any necessary knowledge and advice.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Foster care has been found to be a better alternative to the shelter for many pets. Pets in foster care are in a less stressful environment. Animals in foster care are better able to show what makes them unique, giving adoptive families more information to decide on which animal to adopt. Foster care also frees up space at the shelter, allowing MACC to ensure the shelter is a more comfortable place for the animals that are housed there. Fostering is also a good way for community members to learn if a pet is a good fit for their families. Metro Animal Care and Control

If you want to become a foster volunteer, either email foster.macc@nashville.gov, or fill out the application to join the “Foster Roster” by clicking here.