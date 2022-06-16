NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On one of the hottest days of the year so far, News 2 volunteers braved the heat to help out over at Metro Animal Care and Control.

MACC said it’s been in desperate need of volunteers. News 2 partnered with the organization for this year’s Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

Each year, Nexstar stations across the country pick a community charity to do volunteer work and help meet their needs.

Over the years, News 2 has partnered with different organizations including Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, American Cancer Society’s Hope House, The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, and Metro Parks and Recreation.

Thursday and Friday News 2 volunteers are working to landscape and plant a sensory garden for MACC.

It’s a project the shelter has wanted for some time. It will give the pups at the shelter something a little extra to enjoy while out on their daily walks.

MACC offers a variety of volunteer opportunities at the shelter. In addition to yardwork, volunteers are asked to help with 500lbs of laundry – done daily – organizing the pet food pantry, and cleaning.

For details on how you can get involved, click on this link.

Another way to get involved is by joining us for this year’s Nashville Pet Project happening Wednesday, June 22nd.

News 2 will be partnering with Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control and the Pet Community Center to help out our furry friends.

All day Wednesday we will be asking for your help to care for adoptable pets in our community.

Plus, you’ll hear much more about all the incredible work being done for animals at MACC and PCC.

If you’re interested in helping MACC but don’t have the time to volunteer, then you can make a monetary donation to the Friends of MACC or donate items from their wish list.