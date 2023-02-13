NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two convicted felons believed to have shot and injured each other at a gas station Sunday night will be facing charges after they’re released from the hospital.

The Metro Nashville Police Department obtained warrants against 33-year-old Adrian Raybon and 27-year-old Michael Daly after the two got into an argument at the Twice Daily convenience store on Whites Creek Pike, according to a Monday news release.

The argument started inside the store as Raybon was trying to purchase merchandise from Daly. As things escalated, police said the argument moved outside and Raybon and Daly shot each other.

Both remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as of Monday.

Upon their release, authorities said Raybon and Daly will be served with warrants for attempted criminal homicide and felon in possession of a weapon.