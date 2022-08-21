A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Memphis woman has died after a crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.

Metro police say 20-year-old Kelona Hudson was the front seat passenger in a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling westbound Saturday night when it was hit by a Nissan Juke in an offset head-on crash.

Hudson and the driver of the Nissan were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The four other people inside the Hyundai were also transported.

Hudson died from her injuries on Sunday. The conditions of the others involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene.