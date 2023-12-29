NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Memphis man and Nashville teen were both taken into custody Thursday night after reportedly fleeing from officers who spotted them in a vehicle linked to a prior crime spree.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they spotted the stolen Ford Fusion near Summer Place on the night of Thursday, Dec. 28. According to police, the Fusion had been involved in a crime spree last week in Midtown.

The driver of the Fusion, the 17-year-old Nashvillian, was later seen parking and getting into the passenger seat of a white Ford transit van being driven by 32-year-old Gregory Bethea Jr., officials reported.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, they said Bethea drove off. A helicopter crew followed the van onto I-65, where authorities said it reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Bethea and the teen were also seen throwing items from the windows.

The van eventually parked in the Burning Tree Apartments parking lot, where police said the two suspects ran away but were quickly apprehended. Officers said Bethea initially gave them a fake name, but his suspended Tennessee driver’s license provided his correct legal name.

Bethea was charged with two counts of evading arrest, criminal impersonation, evidence tampering, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is currently being held on a $39,500 bond.

The 17-year-old was charged in juvenile court.