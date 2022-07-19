DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Memphis man has been charged in connection with threats made against a Davidson County judge and prosecutor.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Bobby Harris, 33, was the man responsible for calling the Administrative Office of the Courts and threatened the lives of the judge and prosecutor handling his case.

Bobby Harris (Source: TBI)

Harris was arrested in Shelby County June 21 on unrelated charges, according to the TBI, but last Thursday, July 14, he was transported to the Davidson County Jail where he was booked on two counts of Retaliation for Past Action.

He is currently being held on a $56,000 bond.