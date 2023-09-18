NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A memorial has been established near where a German Shepherd was shot and killed last week at Percy Warner Park in Nashville.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the steps at the park on Belle Meade Boulevard.

Metro police reported the shooter said he was getting out of his car when the dog approached him aggressively while chasing a squirrel.

The man reportedly fired his weapon three times, killing the dog. The owner admitted to officers the dog was on a shock collar but not on a leash, according to a Metro police spokesperson.

The makeshift memorial includes tennis balls, stuffed animals, handwritten notes and sticks.

Metro police declined to press any charges against the shooter. The shooter told officers that he is afraid of dogs because his brother was mauled by one as a young child. District Attorney Glenn Funk said he is aware of the concern in the community surrounding this case.