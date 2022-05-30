NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Travelers across the country experienced major travel headaches over the Memorial Day holiday.

Some at Nashville International Airport reported minor hiccups and said patience was key during the busy travel time.

“A little delay, about an hour so far, but no real major issues,” BNA passenger Keith Henderson said.

Others reported more serious delays. Alex Boyer was part of a group visiting Nashville for a bachelor party. He said one of his friends left their Airbnb to catch a flight at 4 a.m. Sunday, and still wasn’t home by Monday afternoon. Boyer added that customer service with airlines had been less than ideal.

“You don’t really get that contact from the airlines when you experience a delay. It almost seems like they don’t care whatsoever when you’re delayed. You’ve already paid for your ticket, they’ve already got their revenue from you, so why should they care if you’re delayed?” Boyer said.

Those delays were costly to some in his group.

“When you’re delayed by an egregious amount of time, like you have to stay an extra night or for whatever reason, if it’s a long time completely inconveniencing you, you’re forced to miss work for example, then you should be compensated,” Boyer said.

Boyer and a few others in his group chose to fly home Monday, hoping to avoid congestion on Sunday. They said delaying their flight one day paid off for them, however, they felt bad for the others in their group who still weren’t home 24 hours after leaving Nashville.

“I mean they already had headaches going in, so I can only imagine it would make their headaches much worse,” Boyer said.

Hannah Conner from Huntsville, Alabama said security lines were more congested than she expected. Delays also impacted those she was traveling with. Based on previous experience, she urged others to get to the airport in plenty of time to avoid having to rebook.

“I was traveling from Tampa to Nashville and TSA was backed up and I ended up missing the flight, and I had to pay more money to rebook and it was the price of a round trip ticket. So it was essentially way more than I paid,” Conner said.

Henderson and his wife, Connie, were on the innagural flight of Breeze Airline getting to Nashville. Although things went smoothly for them, they urged others to show up to the airport with plenty of patience.

“It’s frustrating for everyone, no one likes to wait,” Henderson said. “I think as a society wer’re a little less patient because things come so quickly. I’d say kind of just be patient and get through it.”