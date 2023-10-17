NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old student was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded handgun to school Tuesday.

Metro police reported the loaded handgun was found in the center console the student’s vehicle in the McGavock High School parking lot.

School administrators received a picture of the 11th grader with a gun, according to a release.

The student spoke with investigators and reportedly admitted the Ruger 9-millimeter found inside the vehicle belonged to him.

He was charged with bringing a weapon on school property.

No additional information was immediately released.