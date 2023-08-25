NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s once again time to head to the ballot box in Nashville, as the Metro elections are headed to a runoff. Election Day is Sept. 14, but the two-week early voting period kicked off Friday, Aug. 25.

The Aug. 3 election saw crowded fields for both mayor and Metro Council At Large, with most candidates failing to reach the required majority to win their races outright. Councilor Zulfat “Z” Suara was the lone At Large candidate who met the 20% threshold, winning her reelection bid for her at large seat.

Per the Metro Charter, since none of the other candidates met the threshold, the next eight candidates with the highest number of votes move onto the runoff. The top four vote getters will be elected to fill the remaining at-large council seats, according to Jeff Roberts, Elections Administrator for Davidson County.

On the runoff ballot for Council At Large are Burkley Allen, Chris Cheng, Quin Evans-Segall, Olivia Hill, Howard Jones, Delishia Porterfield, Russ Pulley and Jeff Syracuse.

In the mayoral race, Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli are facing off to be the next leader of Nashville.

There are also three district council seats on the runoff ballot. Districts 4, 11, and 29 all have candidates in the runoff. Davette Blalock and Mike Cortese are running in District 4, District 11 has Jeff Eslick and Eric A. Patton squaring off, and District 29 has Tasha Ellis facing off with John Reed.

In addition to the runoffs, there is also a special election for Tennessee House District 51, previously held by the late Bill Beck, who died of a heart attack this summer.

The Democratic primary election in August saw activist Aftyn Behn defeat Rep. Anthony Davis, who was appointed to fill Beck’s seat by the Metro Council. She will face Republican David C. Hooven, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, and Independent Annabelle Lee.

Early voting will continue for the next 13 days, minus Sundays, until Sept. 9. Polls will also be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day. Voting hours vary by day, but the polls open each day at 8 a.m. Click HERE for the full breakdown of when polls are open. You can cast your ballot during the early voting period at any of the following locations: