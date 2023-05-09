NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville voters will soon choose a new mayor.

Earlier this year, Mayor John Cooper announced he would not be seeking re-election, creating a wide-open field of candidates in the race to be the 10th mayor of Metro Nashville.

Tuesday night, News 2 takes a closer look at how candidates feel about crime, education, and more during Nashville Voices: The Mayoral Race.

The live forum takes place at Tennessee State University and will be moderated by Bob Mueller.

Nashville Voices: The Mayoral Race airs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on WKRN News 2 and streaming on WKRN.com. (You will be able to stream the forum on this article starting at 7 p.m.).

Ten candidates are scheduled to participate in the forum: Natisha Brooks, Heidi Campbell, Jim Gingrich, Sharon Hurt, Stephanie Johnson, Freddie O’Connell, Alice Rolli, Vivian Wilhoite, Matt Wiltshire, and Jeff Yarbro.