NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Majority of voters in Davidson County remain unsure on who they should vote for in the upcoming Nashville mayoral election, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by NAIOP Nashville, The Commercial Real Estate Development Association, asked 400 voters in Davidson County a host of questions, including who would they vote for in the 2023 Nashville mayoral election. The results showed that many remain undecided.

Voters were given the option to choose between seven candidates: Heidi Campbell, Sharon Hurt, Freddie O’Connell, Alice Rolli, Jim Gingrich, Matt Wiltshire and Jeff Yarbro.

According to the poll findings, 45% of voters said they are “not sure” who they would vote for in the upcoming election.

Freddie O’Connell lead the race with 10% of voters saying they will vote for him as mayor, Jeff Yarbro trailed not too far behind at 9%, Heidi Campbell and Matt Wiltshire tied at 8%, and Sharon Hurt at 7%.

The poll findings show that both Alice Rolli and Jim Gingrich are polling at less than 5% for mayor. Around 6% of voters said they would choose a candidate who was not listed in the poll.

Meanwhile, Jeff Yarbro was found to be the candidate who was most liked by voters with over 29% saying they shared a favorable opinion of him.

Nashville voters have a wide selection to choose from to be the 10th mayor of Metro Nashville. Election Day is August 3.

In May, 10 candidates running for Nashville mayor attended Nashville Voices: The Mayoral Race, moderated by News 2’s Bob Mueller, to address questions straight from the community. To view the forum, click here.